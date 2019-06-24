4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in NYC and the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will be moving a bit south down the East River this year, and for the first time in half a decade, fireworks will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge.
Macy's last showcased the Brooklyn Bridge when its structure served as the launchpad for key moments in the 2014 show, but this year's presentation will add three times more pyrotechnic firepower as Macy's creative team expands the design to include more dazzling and intricate effects firing from locations spanning the entire bridge.
The fireworks were set off from barges off Midtown Manhattan last year, but this year, they'll be launching from the bridge and four barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District along the Lower East River.
The 43rd annual event kicks off at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 and will last for 25 minutes.
Billed as the nation's most extravagant Fourth of July fireworks show, the annual show dazzles the New York City skyline with more than 75,000 shells. The sparkling, booming spectacle of the Macy's fireworks show paints New York's skies with patriotic pride.
WHERE TO SEE FIREWORKS FOR THE FOURTH IN THE TRI-STATE
NEW YORK CITY
(Listed by borough)
Brooklyn
Date: July 3rd, 2019
Location: Fort Hamilton
Time: 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Dates: June 28, July 5, 2019
Location: Coney Island Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m - 10:00 pm
Bronx
Date: July 3
Location: Little League Field, Co-op City
Time: 7:00 pm
Manhattan
Macy's 4th of July Firework Show
Date: July 4th
Location: East River between Broad Street and the Brooklyn Bridge
Time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm
Queens
Date: June 27th, 2019
Location: Astoria Park
Time: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Staten Island
Dates: July 3, 2019
Location: Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George
Time: Post-game
Here are some additional New York City fireworks displays.
CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
Date: June 28
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Darien
Date: July 6th
Location: Darien High School
Time: Dusk
Fairfield
Date: July 3rd
Location: Penfield or Jennings Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 7th
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Time: Dusk
Norwalk
Date: July 3rd
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Time: Dusk
Stamford
Date: June 30th
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stratford
Date: July 3rd
Location: Short Beach Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Westport
Date: July 3nd
Location: Compo Beach
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
Hartford County
Greater Hartford
Date: July 13th
Location: Great River Park, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Windsor
Date: June 28th
Location: Veterans' Memorial Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Litchfield County
New Milford
Date: July 6th
Location: Town Green
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 26
Torrington
Date: July 5th
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 6th
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 4th
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: 10:15 p.m.
New Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 5 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
Orange
Date: July 5th
Location: Orange Fair Grounds
Time: Dusk
Waterbury
Date: July 7th
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Dusk
NEW YORK STATE
Rockland County
Clarkstown
Date: July 2nd
Location: Nanuet High School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 3rd
Haverstraw
Date: July 2nd
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 7 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
Westchester County and Hudson County
Rye
Date: July 4th
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Brewster
Date: July 1st
Location: Highlands Shopping Center
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Nyack
Date: July 5
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Cornwall
Date: July 4th
Location: Highland Engine Co.
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 6th
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront Park
Time: 6:00 p.m. (dusk)
Katonah
Date: July 4th
Location: Caramoor
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 7th, 9:00 p.m.
Yonkers
Date: July 3rd
Location: Cross Country Shopping Center
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Highland Falls
Date: July 4th
Location: Roe Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Valhalla
Date: July 3rd
Location: in front of the Kensico Dam
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Kent
Date: June 29th
Location: Lake Carmel
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4th
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Newburgh
Date: July 4th
Location: People's Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Peekskill
Date: July 4th
Location: Riverfront Green Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Port Chester
Date: July 4th
Location: Port Chester High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tuckahoe
Date: July 13th
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: 7:00 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Scarsdale
Date: July 2nd
Location: Scarsdale Pool Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow
Date: July 4th
Location: Beekman Ave, Kingsland Point Park, Horan's Landing Park, DeVries Park and Barnhart Park
Time: 8:30 p.m.
West Point
Date: July 6th
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 7th
White Plains
Date: July 2nd
Location: White Plains High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County
East Meadow
Date: June 29th
Location: Eisenhower Park at the Harry Chapin Theatre
Time: 4 p.m.
Rain Date: June 30th
East Hills
Date: July 3rd
Location: Great Lawn, Park at East Hills
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 4th
Massapequa Park
Date: July 3rd
Location: Mansfield Memorial Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Jones Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jones Beach State Park, Central Mall
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Glen Cove
Date: July 4th
Location: Morgan Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Valley Stream
Date: July 4th
Location: Fireman's Memorial Field
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Oyster Bay
Date: July 9th
Location: John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Hempstead
Date: June 29th
Location: Town Park at Point Lookout
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: June 30th
Rockville Centre
Date: July 13th
Location: Mill River Park
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 14th
Suffolk County
Oakdale
Date: July 3rd
Location: Connetquot River
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Southampton
Date: July 5th
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: June 29th
Location: Riverhead Raceway
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
Sag Harbor
Date: July 6th
Location: Marine Park, Haven's Beach, Long Wharf
Time: 9:30 p.m.
East Northport
Dates: June 26th and June 29th
Location: Trinity Regional School Grounds
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Dates: June 27th and June 30th
North Sea
Dates: July 3rd and July 5th
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Westhampton Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Westhampton Country Club
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
Orient
Date: July 6th
Location: Orient Harbor
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 3rd
Location: Grangebel Park, Peconic Riverfront
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 18th
Montauk
Date: July 4th
Location: Umbrella Beach
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Asharoken Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Long Island Sound
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Bald Hill
Date: July 4th
Location: BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenport
Date: July 4th
Location: Greenpoint Village
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Shelter Island
Date: July 13th
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: 9:15 p. m.
Rain Date: July 14th
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
East Rutherford
Date: July 3rd
Location: State Fair Meadowlands
Time: 6 p.m.
Edgewater
Date: June 28
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 6 p.m.
Rain Date: June 29
Fair Lawn
Date: July 1
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Hackensack
Date: July 4th
Location: Foschini Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Date: July 2nd
Location: Little League Field- Riverside Avenue
Time: Dusk
Oradell
Date: July 3rd
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Paramus
Date: July 7th
Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Ridgewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rutherford
Date: July 1st
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Tenafly
Date: June 29
Location: Tenafly High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: June 30
Saddle Brook
Date: July 3rd
Location: Otto Pehle Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Essex County
Belleville Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Bloomfield Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Foley Field
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Cedar Brook
Date: June 30
Location: Cedar Brook Park
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 2
East Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: Paul Robeson Stadium
Time: Dusk
Fairfield
Date: July 3rd
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Livingston
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Maplewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Millburn- Short Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Millburn High School
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Montclair
Date: July 4th
Location: Yogi Berra Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Nutley
Date: July 4th
Location: Park Oval
Time: Dusk
Verona
Date: July 1st
Location: Verona Community Center Complex
Time: Dusk
Rain date: July 2nd
West Caldwell
Date: July 4th
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Dusk
West Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer Field
Time: Dusk
Hudson County
Jersey City
Date: July 4th
Location: Exchange Place
Time: Dusk
Kearny
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Field
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Hunterdon County
Califon
Date: July 7th
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Flemington
Date: July 3rd
Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Lambertville
Date: July 5th
Location: River Road
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlesex County
Carteret
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Cranbury
Date: July 5th
Location: Village Park
Time: Dusk
East Brunswick
Date: July 4th
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5
Edison
Date: July 4th
Location: Lake Papaianni, Edison Municipal Complex
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Highland Park
Date: July 3rd
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: 5:00 -10:00 p.m.
New Brunswick
Date: July 3rd
Location: Elmer B. Boyd Park, Raritan River
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Perth Amboy
Date: July 3rd
Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Piscataway
Date: July 4th
Location: Piscataway High School Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Sayreville
Date: June 29th
Location: Kennedy Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
South Brunswick
Date: July 4th
Location: Crossroads South
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 6th
Location: Cliffwood Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Asbury Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Atlantic Highlands
Date: July 6th
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Time: Dusk
Bradley Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Freehold
Date: July 3rd
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: Dusk
Hazlet Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Raindate: July 5
Keansburg
Date: July 4th
Location: Keansburg Amusement Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Long Branch
Date: July 4th
Location: Oceanfront Promenade
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Matawan
Date: June 29th
Location: Lake Lefferts
Time: Dusk
Ocean Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Time: Dusk
Union Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk
Morris County
Chatham Borough
Date: July 4th
Location: Chatham Middle School
Time: Dusk
Denville
Date: July 4th
Location: Gardner Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Dover
Date: July 3rd
Location: Hamilton Field Complex
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
East Hanover
Date: July 4th
Location: Lurker Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Florham Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Florham Park
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Hanover Township
Date: July 2nd
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Dusk
Lake Hopatcong
Date: June 28th
Location: Lake Hopatcong
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Mountain Lakes
Date: July 3rd
Location: over Mountain Lake
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Dusk
Raindate: July 5
Pequannock
Date: June 29th
Location: Pequannock High School
Time: Dusk
Randolph Township
Date: July 6th
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Municipal Dock
Time: Dusk
Beach Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Taylor Avenue Park
Time: Dusk
Brick Township
Date: June 29th
Location: Harry Wright Lake, Lake Road
Time: Dusk
Lakehurst
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: Dusk
Lakewood
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Caralsaljo
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Lavallette
Date: July 7th
Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.
Time: Dusk
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4th
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 4th
Location: Tip Seaman Park
Time: Dusk
Passaic County
Clifton
Date: July 4th
Location: Clifton High School Stadium
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Paterson
Date: July 6th
Location: Downtown Paterson
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Date: July 4th
Location North Branch Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Franklin Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Hillsborough
Date: June 30th
Location: Auten Road Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Montgomery Township
Date: June 27th
Location: Montgomery High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
North Plainfield
Date: July 7th
Location: W. End School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 8th
Sussex County
Augusta
Date: July 4th
Location: Skylands Stadium
Time: post-game
Vernon Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Lounsberry Hollow Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st
Union County
Clark
Date: July 4th
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Cranford
Date: July 2nd
Location: Cranford Community Center
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Elizabeth
Date: July 4th
Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Kenilworth
Date: July 2nd
Location: Nomahegan Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
New Providence
Date: July 3rd
Location: South Street
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Plainfield
Date: June 23rd
Location: Bruce Ponti Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rahway
Date: July 4th
Location: City Hall
Time: 9 p.m.
Roselle Park
Date: July 3rd
Location: Roselle Park High School
Time: Dusk
Raindate: July 7th
Springfield
Date: July 4th
Location: Meisel Avenue Park
Time: Gates open 5:00 p.m.
Summit
Date: July 4th
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Warren County
Allamuchy
Date: June 29th
Location: Rutherford Hall
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Raindate: June 30th
Blairstown
Date: July 4th
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
