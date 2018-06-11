IN OUR BACKYARD

51 colorful pianos live on New York City streets this month

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

51 colorful pianos live on New York City streets this month

Have you walked passed a colorful, out-of-place piano? Chances are, it's one of 51 pianos living on the streets of New York for most of the month -- and anyone can use them!

By John Sprei and Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Have you walked passed a colorful, out-of-place piano in your neighborhood or on your way to work?

Chances are, it's one of 51 pianos living on the streets of New York for most of the month.

From Times Square and Lower Manhattan to Van Cortlandt Park and New Dorp, the pianos are made available for anyone and everyone to play.

The pianos are unique, as the individual instruments were created by different artists, including the Broadway casts of "Kinky Boots," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Wicked."

The pianos were brought to the city by Sing for Hope, a nonprofit that aims to make art accessible to the public.

The pianos will only live outside until June 24, and then they will be delivered to their permanent homes at public schools throughout NYC.

Click here to find a piano near you.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsin our backyardoriginalspianomusicNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
The MET needs your help solving this mystery
Instagrammable exhibit inspires positive vibes
More in our backyard
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News