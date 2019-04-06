Be Kind: 7-year-old Long Island girl uses birthday money to buy toys for other kids

EAST MEADOW, New York (WABC) -- A young girl from New York is an example of how being kind can start even at a young age.
Emma Vulpin from East Meadow, Nassau County, showed that it doesn't matter how old you are to perform random acts of kindness.
The 7-year-old asked for money for her birthday, and then went shopping to buy 10 large bags of toys.
Emma donated the toys she bought to others at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.
Her actions were so well-received that in May, she will be honored by the East Meadow School District.
WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign is an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.
