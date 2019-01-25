COMMUNITY & EVENTS

date 2019-01-25

'7Rings' and other trends, according to NYC's 3.6M tweets

Photo: @NewYorkNL/Twitter

By Hoodline
Twitter users whose profiles place them in New York City generated 3,639,778 tweets and retweets between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20. So what hot topics drove all that conversation?

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.

Last week's top trending hashtag in New York City was #7Rings, which trended for 41 hours.


NYC's second-place trending hashtag was #TheBachelor, which trended for 33 hours, followed by #TheMaskedSinger, which trended for 31 hours.


New York was ahead of the curve on #My1stConcertWas, which trended locally for three times longer than it did nationally. But the city's tweeters were less interested in #MondayMotivation, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.

The number one tweet that people in New York retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to set the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 1,598 from New York City users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.


In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 1,149 of them from New York.


In third place this week was a tweet from @BurgerKing. It referenced a typo by President Trump and has gained 96,000 retweets, of which 943 were from New York Twitter users.

---

To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from NYC-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.

