'7Rings' and other trends, according to NYC's 3.6M tweets

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.
Last week's top trending hashtag in New York City was #7Rings, which trended for 41 hours.
Ariana Grande’s #7Rings is a “My Favorite Things” for the diamond-drenched billionaire set. https://t.co/kLbgGypcTv— W magazine (@wmag) January 18, 2019
NYC's second-place trending hashtag was #TheBachelor, which trended for 33 hours, followed by #TheMaskedSinger, which trended for 31 hours.
this date is so cringeworthy and reminds me of the dates where you come up with bad excuses to leave (ahhh, my roommate is having a meltdown! shoot i forgot i have to get up early!) except Colton is stuck in a hot tub in the middle of nowhere SOS #TheBachelor— Andrea Boehlke (@andreaboehlke) January 15, 2019
New York was ahead of the curve on #My1stConcertWas, which trended locally for three times longer than it did nationally. But the city's tweeters were less interested in #MondayMotivation, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.
The number one tweet that people in New York retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to set the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 1,598 from New York City users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.
Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019
We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI
In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 1,149 of them from New York.
I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019
In third place this week was a tweet from @BurgerKing. It referenced a typo by President Trump and has gained 96,000 retweets, of which 943 were from New York Twitter users.
due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019
just serving hamburgers today.
To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from NYC-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.
