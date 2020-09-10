NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV has been broadcasting to the New York City metropolitan area since August 10, 1948.
Today, it's the most-watched TV station in the United States.
In 1971 Capital Cities Communications, later Capital Cities/ABC, Inc., purchased the station.
In 1996 WABC-TV became part of the Walt Disney Co. when Disney acquired Capital Cities/ABC.
WABC-TV Studios are located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.
Address
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
917-260-7000
About WABC-TV and our history
WABC-TV serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
