ABOUT ABC7 NEW YORK

About WABC-TV

Have a community event or non-news story to share? Please fill out the form below.



How to reach the newsroom and various departments at WABC:

WABC-TV Main Station Number: 917-260-7000
Mailing Address:
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023

Have a story idea or news tip?
Call The News Desk: 917-260-7700
Or visit our news tip submission form

Advertisers:
About Advertising on ABC7 and abc7NY
-*-
Jobs at WABC-TV

WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings.
For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
2018 EEO Report

-*-
Children's Programming:
WABC's quarterly Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC 398) are available in the Station's online public file on the FCC website

-*-

Jobs at WABC-TV

-*-
Internships with WABC-TV
About Internships With Us

View WABC-TV Public Inspection Files at FCC.gov

Contact Our News Units:
7 On Your Side
Email 7 On Your Side
917-260-7697

7 On Your Side Investigates
1-877-TIP-NEWS (1-877-847-6397)
Email the Investigators

"Here and Now"
Email the Here and Now team

"Tiempo"
Contact: Ileana Riveros at 917-260-7652
or email the Tiempo team

"Viewpoint"
Email the Viewpoint Team

ABC7 Regional Coverage
New York: 917-260-7700
New Jersey: 201-372-8090

Eyewitness News and abc7ny:
Please email Eyewitness News using the form that is at the top of this page with any press releases, requests for coverage, etc.
To email abc7NY, Click here to pop up a mailto form addressed to abc7NY at abc.com

Community Events and Scheduling Eyewitness News Talent
Contact Marilu Galvez
917-260-7126
Email the Community Affairs Department

Closed Captioning Concerns:
Call Evelyn del Cerro, Operations Manager: 917.260.7132
Or email WABC Closed Captioning

Contests and Promotions on WABC and abc7NY
Have a question about a contest or promotion on our site?
Contact us at:
WABC TV Promotions
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
ABOUT ABC7 NEW YORK
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
About Internships at WABC-TV
EEO Report for WABC-TV
Advertise with WABC and abc7NY
More About ABC7 New York
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALL ABOARD! Holiday Nostalgia train rides are back in NYC
Winter's Eve kicks off the holiday season on the Upper West Side
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
Big Santa returns to NJ mall for first time since '80s
More Community & Events
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
Show More
Caught on camera: Postal worker throws package onto lawn
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
More News