All 8 NYC public beaches open for the summer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- All eight of New York City's public beaches opened for the summer on Saturday.

Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mitchell Silver made the announcement at Orchard Beach, which saw 1.7 million visitors last year.

He said lifeguards will be on duty at the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Silver urged people not to go in the water at other times.

"Never leave children unattended near the water even when lifeguards are present," he said. "Also, it's never too early or too late to learn to swim. At Parks, we offer free swim instruction all year long. And also obey all signs and posted flags."

For the third year in a row, free sunscreen will be provided at all city beaches.

