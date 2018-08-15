COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long overdue Queens public library grand opening delayed yet again due to construction

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the library in Queens that remains closed after years of construction.

By
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
People living in one Queens neighborhood are furious over a public library project that has been riddled with delays.

Crews broke ground on Hunters Point Library in Long Island City nearly two years ago, but the grand opening has been pushed back several times and is now slated for August 2019.

"It's like a glacier moving, but even slower," New York City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer said.

He has worked on the project from the start, roughly 20 years, and he blames the contractor, Triton Structural, for all of the setbacks.

"The Department of Design and Construction and the people who are being paid to do this work have fallen down," Van Bramer said.

The DDC oversees the effort and told Eyewitness News they're working with the contractor to help them complete the roughly $40 million project, double the original price tag.

LIC United, made up of several civic groups in the neighborhood, sent a petition to Mayor Bill de Blasio demanding, among other things, the city do a top-to-bottom review of things and give the group regular updates.

"When my 7-year-old son was born, I used to joke that he would be in elementary school before the library is open," library advocate Meghan Cirrito said. "He starts second grade in the fall."

When finished, the 22,000 square foot library, located along the waterfront, will feature a rooftop cafe and seating area, bamboo ceilings and grand windows.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconstructionLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
More than 30 OD on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
Teen being arrested flees from officers in handcuffs
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Man who stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison
Lightning strike sparks fire at popular LI summer camp
Sketch released after body found near Verrazano Bridge
Community-based borough jails proposed to replace Rikers
Show More
First-ever ferry service launches from Bronx
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Rapper Casanova charged after woman punched, robbed
Measles cases reported in 21 states, including NY, NJ, CT
MTA considering cutbacks amid declining ridership, revenues
More News