NJ Festival of Ballooning is the largest summertime hot air balloon festival in North America

What to expect at New Jersey?s premiere family entertainment attraction

Amy Freeze with a sneak peek of the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning. (WABC)

By Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
READINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

With over 100 hot air balloons and pilots from 24 states - you and your family can fly high and experience the magic of hot air balloons.

Named the premier family entertainment attraction in New Jersey, the festival draws crowds of over 100 thousand people. Festival-goers can ride hot air balloons - mass ascensions of 100 hot air balloons in the early morning and early evening each day.

Known for bringing in the most spectacular special shaped hot air balloons including a 115-foot tall QuickChek Flighthouse (11 story tall flying lighthouse - an icon of summer), a 92 foot tall lion balloon, an 86 foot tall cops and robbers balloon, and the World's largest free-flying American flag.

There are also live concerts, with music hits like The Beach Boys, The Band Perry and best-selling children's recording artists Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza.

Bring your family for an affordable night of fireworks, a nighttime hot air balloon glow where the balloons are inflated and lit up like lanterns and children's amusement rides.

The festival takes place at Solberg Airport, in Readington, New Jersey on July 26th, 27th and 28th, 2019. For more information, be sure to check out their website!

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit Our Backyard.
