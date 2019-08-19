be kind

Be Kind: NYPD officers use basketball to build bridges with Brooklyn community

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD officers and teenagers squared off on the basketball court in Brooklyn, in a story that got our attention for our Be Kind campaign.

The first 'King of the South' basketball tournament was held Aug. 17.

The officers from the 60th Precinct played against teens from Lincoln High School in Coney Island.

Police in South Brooklyn hope the tournament becomes an annual event as they work to use sports to build bridges with the Coney Island community.



If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnypdbasketballbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Exclusive: Homeless man speaks out after jogger gives shoes off his feet
Be Kind: NJ football team cleans yard of elderly woman
NJ businessman surprises struggling family by paying mortgage
9-year-old donates thousands to help other kids go to summer camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service suspended after train hits car on tracks
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, then another hot one
Body recovered after dad drowns trying to rescue children
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumps out window
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Shots fired during violent home invasion in NJ
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
More TOP STORIES News