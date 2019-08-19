Be Kind: NYPD officers use basketball to build bridges with Brooklyn community

The first 'King of the South' basketball tournament was held Aug. 17.
The officers from the 60th Precinct played against teens from Lincoln High School in Coney Island.
Police in South Brooklyn hope the tournament becomes an annual event as they work to use sports to build bridges with the Coney Island community.
