be kind

Be Kind: Be Kind: 'Project Pound Ridge Cupid' brings happiness and cheer to community

By Eyewitness News
POUND RIDGE, New York (WABC) -- A small act of kindness around Valentine's Day went a long way for residents in Westchester County.

The recreational cepartment in Pound Ridge held its annual "Project Pound Ridge Cupid" on February 10.

The community worked together to bake treats, make Valentine's Day cards, pack up everything and surprise more than 150 seniors in town.

Some of the volunteers were so moved by helping out, they ended up forming friendships with the seniors they delivered the gifts to.

