be kind

'Be Kind: Spreading Hope' shares uplifting stories of COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest crises we've ever faced -- full of sorrow and fear. But one way that we've gotten through it? An avalanche of human kindness.

From the oldest to the youngest, from the brave first responders and from kind-hearted students -- we've seen the worst of nature, but the best of ourselves.

ABC7 has put together some of the stories of how the tri-state area came together to support each other and make a difference.

You can watch segment 1 in the player above.

Segment 2
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2 of our Be Kind special hosted by Bill Ritter



Segment 3
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3 of our Be Kind special with Bill Ritter



Among the featured stories, a family owned dry cleaner business in Brooklyn that had to shut down in March. Even though the owners were financially strapped, they still made thousands of masks to give away for free.

You'll also hear the story about a special tribute to a high school football team in Westchester County. Against all odds, they won a state title last November, but never got their championship rings -- until the police and fire departments got involved.

And on Long Island, while most students won't get a chance to walk on stage to receive their diploma, some communities have taken unique steps to honor seniors. In Greenport, pictures of all the graduating seniors were put on street poles throughout the community.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citynew jerseynew yorkconnecticutcoronavirus new york cityabc7ny instagramcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkgood newscoronavirus westchester countycommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe kindcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Musician hosts virtual music classes for kids
Split The Bill NY offers to pay half of your restaurant bill
Long Island sign makers bring joy during the pandemic
NJ barber invents face shields to keep customers safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo warns of reopen rollback over violations
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
New Jersey set to enter Phase 2 reopening on Monday
Ithaca wants to cancel rent during the pandemic
Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands in Brooklyn
Show More
Bronx bodega gets help repairing store following looting
Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
NYC doc, startup team up to give health care workers a reliable commute
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News