be kind

#BeKind: NJ group quilts blanks for homeless in NYC, Paterson

(Joe Phalon)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- As ABC7 continues to highlight people being kind to one another, one group is helping keep others warm -- one blanket at a time.

"Quilting for a Cause" is based in New Jersey and distributes quilts for the homeless in New York City, and more recently, in Paterson, New Jersey.

All of this is made possible from people donating money, supplies or time.

"We hope that people who receive our quilts feel loved and know that they matter," the group posted on Facebook.

The next "Quilting for a Cause" quilting session is this weekend at Pequannock Senior House in Pompton Plains.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspatersonnew york cityhomelessvolunteerismbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Former NY Jet leads discussion on efforts to stop bullying
Kids chance to perform at Radio City Music Hall
7-year-old uses birthday money to buy toys for other kids
Mechanic wins $10M with lottery scratch-off, immediately retires
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in Queens
Students, community wear purple in honor of slain NYC teacher
NJ police lieutenant saves 2 when van bursts into flames
Mayor bans NYC agencies from buying single-use plastics
NYCHA slammed for evicting elderly amputee in Bronx
AA flight returns to JFK Airport after clipping wing
Baby waiting for lifesaving liver transplant dies
Show More
Watch live: Nipsey Hussle memorial
Long Island Republicans slam Governor's congestion pricing plan
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
Suspect arrested in 'suspicious' fires at black churches
Police pursuit ends with crash and foot chase in Newark
More TOP STORIES News