BeKind: NJ group quilts blanks for homeless in NYC, Paterson

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- As ABC7 continues to highlight people being kind to one another, one group is helping keep others warm -- one blanket at a time.
"Quilting for a Cause" is based in New Jersey and distributes quilts for the homeless in New York City, and more recently, in Paterson, New Jersey.
All of this is made possible from people donating money, supplies or time.
"We hope that people who receive our quilts feel loved and know that they matter," the group posted on Facebook.
The next "Quilting for a Cause" quilting session is this weekend at Pequannock Senior House in Pompton Plains.
