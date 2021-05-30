Community & Events

Bethpage Air Show a go for 1st time on Memorial Day after weekend cancellations

EMBED <>More Videos

Bethpage Air Show to take place on Memorial Day

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The 2021 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will take place for the first time on Memorial Day after being washed out over the weekend.

Officials said the event will now take place on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As the show was called off on both Saturday and Sunday, the air show officials say they are confident by mid-morning Monday weather conditions will improve to put on the show.

Parking passes from the Saturday and Sunday canceled shows will be honored, as well as the passes for health care heroes.

All the main performers are expected, including the Golden Knights, GEICO Skytypers, Mike Goulian, A 10, American Airpower, David Windmiller and US Thunderbirds.

Sunday was supposed to be "take two" for the show after Saturday's performance was postponed because of the poor weather conditions.

The unofficial start to summer was a wet one on New York's beaches. Boardwalks and beaches didn't see the crowds they were hoping for and Saturday's sold out air show was postponed due to inclement weather.


Many were disappointed, but the decision was made for the safety of the performers and spectators.
EMBED More News Videos

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather. It is scheduled to happen Sunday.


On Saturday, F-16 Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline and more than 46,000 showed up for the practice run Friday.
RELATED: Watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" with the Eyewitness News team

After last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic, many were hoping planes would still fly this morning.

MORE NEWS: New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsjones beachnassau countyjones beach air showsocietyjones beach
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy
COVID Vaccine Updates: More Americans traveling this holiday weekend
Family says tractor trailer to blame in deadly Bronx crash
Video shows mouse eating meat in Manhattan Whole Foods
26-year-old woman falls to death from NYC rooftop
Car crashes into another vehicle, plows into Queens Modell's
Show More
Suspect in Asian attack linked to assault on Hispanic woman
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
2 men rescued from sinking boat at Fire Island dock
As CA mom takes toddler to chemo, burglars ransack her car
NYC beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News