Bethpage Air Show a go for 1st time on Memorial Day after weekend cancellations

Officials said the event will now take place on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
As the show was called off on both Saturday and Sunday, the air show officials say they are confident by mid-morning Monday weather conditions will improve to put on the show.
Parking passes from the Saturday and Sunday canceled shows will be honored, as well as the passes for health care heroes.
All the main performers are expected, including the Golden Knights, GEICO Skytypers, Mike Goulian, A 10, American Airpower, David Windmiller and US Thunderbirds.
Sunday was supposed to be "take two" for the show after Saturday's performance was postponed because of the poor weather conditions.
The unofficial start to summer was a wet one on New York's beaches. Boardwalks and beaches didn't see the crowds they were hoping for and Saturday's sold out air show was postponed due to inclement weather.
Many were disappointed, but the decision was made for the safety of the performers and spectators.
On Saturday, F-16 Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline and more than 46,000 showed up for the practice run Friday.
After last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic, many were hoping planes would still fly this morning.
