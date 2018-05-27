BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

2018 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach canceled Sunday due to weather

EMBED </>More Videos

This drone video of Jones Beach will get you in the summer spirit! Make sure to watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on ABC7!

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Big crowds turned out for the show on Saturday, but Sunday's show has been canceled due to rain.

Skilled pilots executing high-flying, jaw-dropping stunts did get to put on a show on Saturday.

The main attraction featured the United States Navy Blue Angels, along with other countless amazing performers.
Danielle Leigh has more from the Bethpage Air Show:

EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh has a preview of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.



Weather conditions prohibited the performers from being able to fly on Sunday.

"The safety of the performers and the spectators is our first concern. Therefore this decision to cancel, although not an easy decision was a necessary one," officials said in a statement.

This is only the second time an Air Show day has been canceled due to inclement weather since 2004. The only other cancellation took place in 2013.

For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjones beach state parkbethpagememorial daycommunitybethpage air showBethpageOyster BayNassau CountyJones Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer
Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I
Blue Angels return for 2018 Bethpage Air Show
Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking
More bethpage air show
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News