Danielle Leigh has a preview of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Big crowds turned out for the show on Saturday, but Sunday's show has been canceled due to rain.Skilled pilots executing high-flying, jaw-dropping stunts did get to put on a show on Saturday.The main attraction featured the United States Navy Blue Angels, along with other countless amazing performers.Weather conditions prohibited the performers from being able to fly on Sunday."The safety of the performers and the spectators is our first concern. Therefore this decision to cancel, although not an easy decision was a necessary one," officials said in a statement.This is only the second time an Air Show day has been canceled due to inclement weather since 2004. The only other cancellation took place in 2013.For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/ ----------