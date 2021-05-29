Fans, beachgoers react to postponed Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10712438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather. It is scheduled to happen Sunday.It's a Roden family tradition to come to the air show every year."Normally we're here at 5 o'clock in the morning with all my grandkids and the friends," Lindenhurst resident Jeff Roden said. "We have about 70 people planning on coming here today."It was supposed to be a sold out show Saturday.On Friday, the pilots spent the day practicing under sunny skies.Those with New York state parks say 46,000 people attended the air show practice.However, Mother Nature had different plans Saturday.Air show organizers say for the safety of the performers and the fans they had to cancel the show.Last year, the show was canceled due to the pandemic.Those with the air show hope Sunday's show will go on as planned.With the COVID restrictions this year, people had to purchase a parking pass to attend the air show Saturday.Anyone who did that can use their QR code for two free passes to enter any New York State Park on Long Island throughout the summer.----------