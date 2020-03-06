Bethpage Federal Credit Union VITA Program: Free Tax Assistance

NEW YORK -- For seventeen years, Bethpage Federal Credit Union has been part of the federal VITA program: Helping low-to-moderate income households on Long Island prepare their tax returns at no cost. Now, that program is back - assisting people here at home, and bringing tax dollars back into the community.
Vita is open to all eligible Long Islanders, including non-Bethpage members! Through this April 9th, trained and bilingual tax preparers will be available at Bethpage VITA sites in Nassau and Suffolk Counties - meeting with eligible taxpayers with 2019 incomes of $56,000 and below. VITA services will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Please note: To file taxes electronically for a joint tax return, both spouses must be present.
This year, Bethpage's VITA services will be located at 13 community centers across Long Island. The sites include: Freeport Public Library; Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury; Mastics, Moriches, Shirley Library; United Healthcare Community Plan in Hempstead; Wyandanch Public Library; Copiague Public Library; East Islip Public Library; Huntington Station Library; Massapequa Public Library; Roosevelt High School Community Resource Room; West Babylon Public Library; Middle Country Library; and the North Bellmore Public Library.
Long Island residents must schedule ahead of time to meet with a tax preparer. To schedule, find out what paperwork is needed, and to view exact dates and times of service, visit Bethpage's "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program" page.
You can also contact their Community Development office directly at 516.349.4288.
"Filing tax returns can be costly and of course, is always stressful," said Robert Suarez, Assistant Vice President, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. "Bethpage is proud to be able to offer Long Island's largest free tax filing program. Not only does it help community residents save money and feel confident that an experienced tax preparer is in charge, but the program also funnels refunds back into the Long Island community. We thank all of our volunteers who help make this program possible."
Since the program's inception in 2004, over 21,825 individuals have filed their tax returns through Bethpage, resulting in $24,841,887 million returned to the Long Island community.
Sponsored Content
Bethpage Federal Credit Union VITA Program: Free Tax Assistance
Related topics:
community & eventsbethpage federal credit unioncommunity
community & eventsbethpage federal credit unioncommunity
Sponsored Content
More Videos