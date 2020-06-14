BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City now has its first 'Black Lives Matter' street mural.
The mural is on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in bright yellow paint.
On Saturday afternoon, a number of local leaders helped begin the work. People like Attorney General Letita James and the Reverend Al Sharpton.
Mayor de Blasio says he wants a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on a prominent street in every borough.
The idea was inspired by the street mural painted earlier this month on a street leading up to the White House in Washington, D-C, following proests over George Floyd's death.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYC's first 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Brooklyn street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News