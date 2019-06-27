Community & Events

Bone Marrow Drive: Join us here at WABC-TV on July 10th

NEW YORK -- You could be someone's life saver!

Approximately 70% of all patients in need of bone marrow transplants must find a matching donor outside of their family. Now, ABC7NY is partnering with DKMS to delete blood cancer. Come take part in our bone marrow drive, on Wednesday, July 10th. It will be held in the WABC-TV studio at 7 Lincoln Square from 3:30pm until 6:00pm.

Find out more, and learn how easy it can be to make a difference: visit DKMS.org.

Bone Marrow Drive
Wednesday, July 10th
WABC-TV Studio
3:30pm-6:00pm
