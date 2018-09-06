Double-parked cars are a familiar sight during the wait for the street sweeper to pass through, but in one Brooklyn neighborhood, there's a valet for Alternate Side Parking.On Cheever Place in Cobble Hill, Danny Rosado moves cars from one side of the street to the other -- and then back again -- on Tuesdays and Thursdays.Rosado says some call it a hustle, but he calls it a service. And his customers really appreciate him.Rosado used to drive tractor trailers, so he does have experience under his belt.His father used to do it as well, but when he passed away, Rosado took over and grew the business from nine monthly customers to 23, who pay $60 a month.Rosado holds their keys -- and their trust. After all, he did grow up on the street.If it weren't for Rosado, folks say they'd have to wait around and move their own cars or risk getting a $45 ticket.And once the sweeper comes through, Rosado returns the cars to the correct side of the street, returning Cheever Place to a picturesque Brooklyn block.----------