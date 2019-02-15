Catch up on NYC's top local Twitter conversations

Ok @Chicago_Police, the bad news is, your pizza didn’t cut it. The good news is, you’re invited to New York for a slice on us any time! Happy #NationalPizzaDay, stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/1RS6iF38GY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2019

We’ve suffered a profound loss & our hearts are heavy. Det. Brian Simonsen of the 102 Sqd has been killed in the line of duty, shot responding to an armed robbery. Brian personified the NYPD’s motto, Fidelis Ad Mortem—Faithful Unto Death. A life & death in service to others. pic.twitter.com/jEsoy8MU2F — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) February 13, 2019

Today is #InternationalDayofWomenandGirlsinScience, a time to think about how to get more women and girls into tech-related jobs, still dominated by men, and why this is crucial to achieving the #GlobalGoals #WomenScienceDay #GirlsInSTEM #WomenInSTEM pic.twitter.com/n2BkftGVJT — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) February 11, 2019

While on her way to work at the @NYPD114Pct, Officer Kaur sprang into action when she saw an injured motorcyclist on the BQE. She applied a tourniquet she had in her car to the woman's bleeding arm. Doctors later credited her use of the tourniquet with saving the motorist's life. pic.twitter.com/VO1RQXFVa6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2019

"The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise—with the occasion." –Lincoln, 1862



Happy 210th birthday to the Great Emancipator—and one of the guardians of our beloved Museum—#AbrahamLincoln. pic.twitter.com/VuXLNQlKsm — N-YHistoricalSociety (@NYHistory) February 12, 2019

Broad St-bound J and Z trains and Forest Hills-bound M trains are delayed while we investigate reports of people riding on top of a train on the Williamsburg Bridge. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 8, 2019

On National Pizza Day, seven NYPD officers took the deep dish plunge -- and gave their counterparts in Chicago a slice of their mind.The video from @NYPDnews was a hit on social media -- turn it up so you don't miss the officers' commentary. It became one of the most-liked and -shared among New York City's Twitter users, with over 4,200 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- over 3.6 million posted between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 -- ran the gamut from birthday wishes to transit delays to a lifesaving incident on the BQE.It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Twitter users across the five boroughs to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested in the past week.The city came together in person and on social media to mourn the death of a detective killed during a robbery investigation:This from the United Nations drew over 350 interactions from New York City's Twitter users:What else captured your attention on Twitter?More than 1,000 New Yorkers on Twitter amplified this video of an NYPD officer credited with saving a driver's life:The New-York Historical Society wished a happy birthday to Abraham Lincoln -- 210 years old and counting:And Feb. 8 saw some travel headaches for commuters on several subway lines. For anyone considering riding a subway car's roof, just don't.