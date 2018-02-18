COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ceremony held at Long Island park to remember NYPD officer killed in line of duty

Photo courtesy Commack Fire Department

Eyewitness News
EAST NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A ceremony was held at a park on Long Island Saturday to remember an NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Members of the Commack Fire Department gathered to pay tribute to Officer Charles Oddo, who died in 1996 while assigned to NYPD Highway 2.

Authorities said Officer Oddo was struck by a drunk driver while directing traffic away from a disabled motorist.

Firefighters gathered at the park named in his honor in East Northport, Charles A. Oddo Verleye Park. His parents also attended the ceremony.

Officer Oddo was an East Northport native and a member of the Commack Fire Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdpolice officer killedCommackSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News