COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Charity events worth seeking out in New York City this week | Hoodline

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From a holiday mixer to a charitable shopping event, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

NYC Veterans Alliance Holiday Mixer!



Photo: Samuel Branch/Unsplash

This holiday party being thrown by the NYC Veterans Alliance is open to all. Enjoy a holiday costume contest, board games, tournaments, refreshments and more.

When: Monday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Hall, 118 W. 22nd St., Floor 12
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Georgie Badiel Foundation at Bally





This Christmas shopping party, held at the Bally shoe and leather goods store on the Upper East Side, will benefit the Georgie Badiel Foundation. Enjoy champagne while you shop for the holidays. 20 percent of all purchases will go toward bringing clean water to a town in Burkina Faso.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 689 Madison Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Good Shepherd Services x Dagne Dover Pop Up Shop





Good Shepherd Services will be joining guests at the Dagne Dover holiday pop-up shop this Tuesday. Twenty percent of all Dagne Dover sales will go to helping New Yorkers in need via Good Shepherd Services.

When: Tuesday, Dec.18, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Dagne Dover, 419 Broome St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineNew York City
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Watch ABC7's 'A New York Holiday' half hour special
Futuristic sports exhibit allows you to be active, embrace art
4 great community and culture events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline
3 charity events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Firefighter impersonated cop, questioned woman, police say
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Teen convicted of assault in dragging of NYPD officer with stolen car
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
More News