Charity events worth seeking out in New York City this week | Hoodline

Looking to make a difference this week?From a holiday mixer to a charitable shopping event, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---This holiday party being thrown by the NYC Veterans Alliance is open to all. Enjoy a holiday costume contest, board games, tournaments, refreshments and more.Monday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m.Civic Hall, 118 W. 22nd St., Floor 12FreeThis Christmas shopping party, held at the Bally shoe and leather goods store on the Upper East Side, will benefit the Georgie Badiel Foundation. Enjoy champagne while you shop for the holidays. 20 percent of all purchases will go toward bringing clean water to a town in Burkina Faso.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m.689 Madison Ave.FreeGood Shepherd Services will be joining guests at the Dagne Dover holiday pop-up shop this Tuesday. Twenty percent of all Dagne Dover sales will go to helping New Yorkers in need via Good Shepherd Services.Tuesday, Dec.18, 7-9 p.m.Dagne Dover, 419 Broome St.Free