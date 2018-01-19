COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cheap Dates: A Gangster Museum & Italian Meal In The East Village

Looking for an inexpensive date idea for the weekend? Look no further. Here's our suggestion for an afternoon or evening out in the East Village that will clock in at under $50 for two people.

Disclosure: While this post is not sponsored, Hoodline may receive compensation from affiliate links used herein.

---

Part 1: A visit to the Museum of the American Gangster




"Housed in a former speakeasy, the Museum of the American Gangster isn't obvious on a casual stroll down St. Mark's Place," Groupon writes. "If visitors know to look for number 80, though, they pass through a black gate and up a flight of stairs, where a plethora of artifacts and exhibits awaits. The museum focuses on American organized crime through the decades, which includes profiling mob bosses, Prohibition-era gangsters, serial bank robbers, and more." Along the way, you'll see noteworthy finds like genuine tommy guns, vintage whiskey bottles, and old copper stills.

Admission for two to the museum is normally $40, but Groupon is offering it for $20, complete with an encyclopedic guided tour (offered daily at 1, 2:30, and 4pm).

Get the deal >

Part 2: An Italian meal at San Marzano Pasta Fresca




Photo: Alma W./Yelp

Once you've overdosed on Goodfellas vibes, chow down on an Italian meal at San Marzano, located just a few blocks away in the East Village. This pasta purveyor offers unreal-for-NYC prices: a bowl of fresh, handmade noodles costs just $9, and comes topped with the sauce of your choice.

Popular options include pappardelle with wild boar ragu, garganelli alla norma, and classic spaghetti and meatballs. And at $18 for two pastas, there's enough cash left over in your $50 budget for an $8 baby arugula salad or $7 tiramisu or flourless chocolate cake.

Check out San Marzano on Yelp >
