NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --While many New York City students are excited for summer, others start their vacation with concern over where their next meal will come from.
Without school, one in five New York City children go without meals for breakfast and lunch. Many of these children fall within the 42 percent of New York City households that struggle put food on the table, and City Harvest is looking to help meet their needs.
The FDNY and NYPD have partnered with City Harvest to help collect food for these children through the summer.
They plan to provide children healthy meals through donations of non-perishable and shelf-stable foods like peanut butter, granola bars, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed macaroni and cheese.
City Harvest also collects fresh fruits and veggies from restaurants that have a surplus, so nothing goes to waste.
Donations for summer meals will be collected up until this Sunday, Father's Day. Food can be dropped off at any neighborhood firehouse or police precinct.
For more information, visit CityHarvest.org/programs/donate-food/.
