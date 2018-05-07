It's time to dust off your boots and head to Times Square for a little two-stepping and country music.Opry City Stage, a new satellite branch of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, is now open in New York City.After every Southern-inspired meal, you'll find live music. And Eyewitness News learned on Monday there are some big headliners slated to perform.To further get you into the country spirit, Tuesdays are for two-stepping. The dance has many versions and visitors are welcome to do any steps they are comfortable with.But visitors who have no idea how to two-step are in luck. A teacher is on site to give tips and help with the finer points.There are even plans in the works for line-dancing nights.A small store in the lobby sells cowboy hats in case patrons have nothing appropriate to wear. But city slickers are welcome.----------