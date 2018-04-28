WARRANT ARRESTS

Forgiveness event lets New Yorkers clear old summons warrants

New Yorkers are invited to clear old summons warrants without fear of arrest. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers are invited to clear old summons warrants without fear of arrest.

The fourth "Clean Slate" warrant forgiveness opportunity will be held Saturday at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood.

It lets people with minor infractions, like disorderly conduct and littering, start fresh.

These type of lingering summons could hurt people's chances of getting a job or finding housing.

District Attorney Cyrus Roberts Vance Jr. will host the event along with the NYPD, the Legal Aid Society, the Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem and the New York State Office of Court Administration.

There will also be an on-site resource fair with information on immigration services, job training, health care, and more.

