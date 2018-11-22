UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Giant balloons floated through the streets of Manhattan after they were cleared to fly in the 92nd edition of the iconic holiday event. Millions lined the streets to watch the giant balloons, floats, marching bands from around the country, whimsical performance groups, music's biggest stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
"Parade's a go, the winds are cooperating, so all the balloons are going to be at their regular heights. It will be a great day for everyone," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.
PHOTOS from the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Since November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has become synonymous with the start of the holiday season.
For the 92nd edition, the line-up featured 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.
Watch the Balloon Inflation
More than 3.5 million spectators lined the streets to witness the event with millions more who watched on television and streaming devices.
The low temperature Thanksgiving morning was 19 degrees in Central Park. That ties November 28, 1901 and November 30, 1876 for the second coldest low temperature for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The coldest low of 15 degrees happened back on November 30, 1871.
RELATED: AccuWeather Alert for a bitter cold Thanksgiving Day
Four new floats debuted including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Ashley Tisdale), Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon (Jack & Jack) and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Ella Mai).
We saw a preview of those new floats earlier this month.
The Parade's signature balloons have featured some of the world's most beloved characters. Joining the giant character balloon line-up this year was the famed Saiyan warrior Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly."
Here is this year's list of balloons:
CHARLIE BROWN
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID
SINCLAIR'S DINO
THE ELF ON THE SHELF
DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY'S GOKU
ILLUMINATION PRESENTS DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH
JETT BY SUPER WINGS
OLAF
PAW PATROL
PIKACHU
PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY
RED MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGER
RONALD McDONALD
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
TOOTHLESS (HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON)
FLECK, BJORN, JOJO AND HUGG (NETFLIX'S "THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES")
LITTLE CLOUD
THE NUTCRACKER
SUNNY THE SNOWPAL
BABY DINOS
GO BOWLING
THE AFLAC DUCK
ARRTIE, THE PIRATE
PILGRIM MAN & WOMAN BALLOONHEADS MAMA
PAPA & BABY BALLOONHEADS
AMERICANA SPHERES
BULLDOG
TOUGH GUY
NUTCRACKER
MOUSE KING
RELATED: Perfect place to watch the parade in luxury (2017 video)
STREET CLOSURES
THANKSGIVING DAY - PARADE
Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:
-West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and 77th Street and proceed on the following route:
-South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle
-South through E/S Columbus Circle to 59th Street
-East on 59th Street to 6th Avenue
-South on 6th Avenue to 34th Street
-West on 34th Street to 7th Avenue - (dispersal area)
Additional closures are as follows:
-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.
-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.
-59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.
-59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion
Please note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:
-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets
-Broadway between 59th Street and 57th Street
-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)
-42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
-57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
PHOTOS FROM 2017 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade