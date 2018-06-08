DISNEY VOLUNTEARS

Disney ABC-TV employees participate in a Day of Service

As part of the Walt Disney Company's Global Week of Service and the Summer of Service, hundreds of Disney ABC TV employees participated in a Day of Service. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
As part of the Walt Disney Company's Global Week of Service and the Summer of Service, hundreds of Disney ABC TV employees participated in a Day of Service on Thursday.

Employees from Channel 7 and other Disney ABC business units in New York City volunteered with local organizations, including the Central Park Conservancy, GrowNYC, the Harlem School of the Arts, Rise Against Hunger and Citymeals on Wheels.

One team headed to Governors Island for a special project at GrowNYC.
Channel 7/WABC-TV is owned by Disney ABC Television.

On Wednesday night, Mickey Mouse was on-hand to honor Disney VoluntEARS, employees who have dedicated their time to charity since 1983.
Since the official Disney VoluntEARS program was founded in 1983, VoluntEARS have provided more than 10 million hours of volunteer service and giving back worldwide.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
