Disney honors long-time employees for their years of service

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the Eyewitness News team were among those honored Thursday night by our parent corporation, the Walt Disney Company.

Daytime talk show host Tamron Hall hosted the ceremony in Midtown Manhattan, recognizing long-time employees for their decades of service.

One of WABC-TV's stage managers, Candy Martinez, was honored for being at Channel 7 for 50 years.

Many others who work behind the scenes each day were also honored, along with some familiar faces - Liz Cho, Lucy Yang and NJ Burkett.

Peter Rice, Chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, was recognized for 30 years.

And Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of the Disney company, was honored for his 45 years of service.

