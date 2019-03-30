Disney shares 'Magic of Storytelling' with New York City educators, children

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Disney is sharing the magic of storytelling by giving 20,000 books to students and educators from the New York City area.At an extravaganza in the Bronx Saturday, hundreds lined up to collect the brand-new Disney books for children of all ages. Educators could take up to 30 books for their classrooms, and children could bring home up to five books.The event also included face painting and a DJ.It is all part of Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign, which aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading.Yolanda Pacheco, a teacher who works Baychester, was picking up books for her students with disabilities."Our school's a Title 1, so we don't get a lot of chances to get brand new books ... knowing my children, they're going to be ecstatic," she said.If you'd like to get involved, post a "shelfie" and use the hashtag #MagicOfStoryTelling of Instagram or Twitter. For each post, Disney will donate a new book to First Book, a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need.You can also to any Disney retailer, buy a Disney book, and the company will match it.In total, 1 million books will be distributed.----------