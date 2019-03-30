magic of storytelling

Disney shares 'Magic of Storytelling' with New York City educators, children

EMBED <>More Videos

Diana Rocco is in the Bronx, where Disney is giving 20,000 books to students and educators from the New York City area.

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Disney is sharing the magic of storytelling by giving 20,000 books to students and educators from the New York City area.

At an extravaganza in the Bronx Saturday, hundreds lined up to collect the brand-new Disney books for children of all ages. Educators could take up to 30 books for their classrooms, and children could bring home up to five books.

The event also included face painting and a DJ.

It is all part of Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign, which aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading.

Yolanda Pacheco, a teacher who works Baychester, was picking up books for her students with disabilities.

"Our school's a Title 1, so we don't get a lot of chances to get brand new books ... knowing my children, they're going to be ecstatic," she said.

If you'd like to get involved, post a "shelfie" and use the hashtag #MagicOfStoryTelling of Instagram or Twitter. For each post, Disney will donate a new book to First Book, a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need.

You can also to any Disney retailer, buy a Disney book, and the company will match it.

In total, 1 million books will be distributed.

Click here to learn more about The Magic of Storytelling.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthe bronxnew york citymagic of storytelling
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
Magic of Storytelling: Ken Rosato reads to students in the Bronx
TOP STORIES
NJ commuters fear 'double tax' with NY congestion pricing
NYC corrections officer accused of brutally beating 6-year-old
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Ken Gibson, Newark's first black mayor, dies at 86
Show More
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
Alex Jones blames conspiracy claims on 'psychosis'
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
More TOP STORIES News