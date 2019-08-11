Dominican Day Parade marches through Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Dominican Day Parade marched through Manhattan on Sunday.A carnival of sounds and colors honoring the heritage of the island nation made its way up Sixth Avenue.Tens of thousands of people were expected to participate in the parade, which goes from West 35th to West 56th Street and began at noon.This year's theme is 'Our Youth, Our Future'.According to the Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., for the parade:36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue----------