Dominican Day Parade set to march through Manhattan

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Dominican Day Parade will march through Manhattan on Sunday.

A carnival of sounds and colors honoring the heritage of the island nation will make its way up Sixth Avenue.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the parade, which goes from West 35th to West 56th Street and begins at noon.

This year's theme is 'Our Youth, Our Future'.

According to the Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., for the parade:

Formation

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

