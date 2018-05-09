COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Drums Along the Hudson: A Native American Festival

INWOOD, Manhattan --
Celebrate Native American culture at the 16th annual "Drums Along the Hudson" festival!

Hosted by Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor Sandra Bookman, the event features Manhattan's only open air pow wow, which is a celebratory gathering of Native American people that will be led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers with Host Drums Heyna Second Sons and Silver Cloud.

This multicultural family-oriented festival combines Native American heritage with the diversity of New York City with performances of world dance and drumming traditions, including the Akwesasne Mohawk Singers and Dancers, Sidiki Conde and Tokounou featured artist in "You Don't Need Feet to Dance" and more.
WHEN: Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: At Inwood Hill Park - 218th Street & Indian Rd, 4 Blocks West of Broadway
COST: FREE - rain or shine!

The festival will feature the iForest, an immersive sound installation composed by Pete M. Wyer. A unique experience featuring Grammy Award winning choir "The Crossing," each voice is individually recorded and played back across ancient woodlands. A work inspired by the Mohawk Thanksgiving address and sung in the Mohawk language.

For more information, go to www.drumsalongthehudson.org.

