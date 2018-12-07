COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eat, drink and give at these charity events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Jacek Dylag/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to support some philanthropic efforts this weekend?

There's plenty to do when it comes to helping good causes in New York City this weekend -- like raising funds to house victims of domestic violence or to build an academy in Haiti. Read on for a full rundown.
---

New Destiny Housing Jr. Council's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party





Tonight, join the New Destiny Housing Jr. Council's annual Ugly Christmas Party to raise funds for its mission to provide housing for victims of domestic violence. The price of admission includes access to an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Buy a raffle ticket and you might just score a prize from a corporate sponsor.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Where: West 3rd Common, 1 W. Third St.
Admission: $48.09
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Empire City MC's 55th annual holiday party and toy drive





Come Saturday, attend the annual holiday party benefittingRising Ground, a nonprofit that offers support and resources to children, adults and families facing adversity. Light fare will be offered throughout the event and door prizes will be awarded.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Synergy Today's Charity Gala





Last but not least, Synergy Today is set to host a black-tie affair showcasing its successes in educational development. Since 2017, members of Synergy Today aim to leverage their networks to help fellow young professionals succeed in their own endeavors.

Donations collected at Saturday night's gala will go toward building the Synergy Today Academy in Haiti.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8-11 p.m.
Where: BKLYN Commons Bushwick, 7 Marcus Garvey Blvd.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
