Diwali 2020: Empire State Building lit in orange to honor popular Hindu festival

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Empire State Building was lit in a mesmerizing orange Friday night in celebration of Diwali.

One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Each year, Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world celebrate Diwali.

Festivities usually lasts for five days, and include gathering with family members, sharing tasty food, watching spectacular fireworks and visiting temples.

The world-famous tower in New York City was lit in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations.

The organization was established in 1970, and represents over 500,000 Asian-Indians and provides grassroots support for the growing community on many levels.

