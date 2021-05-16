Empire State Building to be lit in honor of FDNY heroes for EMS Week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10566170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The building opened on May 1, 1931, when then President Herbert Hoover officially "flipped the switch" from the White House.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Empire State Building will be lit up Sunday night in honor of EMS Week 2021.In partnership with the FDNY, the tower will be illuminated in yellow, white and blue with their signature heartbeat effect starting at sunset."Once again, the Empire State Building will honor the men and women of EMS who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by lighting the world's most famous building during National EMS Week," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.EMS Week is an annual celebration designed to promote public safety among New Yorkers, attract potential new recruits and celebrate the heroic efforts of more than 4,400 members of the FDNY's Emergency Medical Service.This is the 13th consecutive year that the Empire State Building has partnered with the FDNY to celebrate National EMS Week.----------