Empire State Building to be lit in honor of FDNY heroes for EMS Week

In partnership with the FDNY, the tower will be illuminated in yellow, white and blue with their signature heartbeat effect starting at sunset.
"Once again, the Empire State Building will honor the men and women of EMS who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by lighting the world's most famous building during National EMS Week," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
RELATED | Empire State Building celebrates 90th anniversary
EMS Week is an annual celebration designed to promote public safety among New Yorkers, attract potential new recruits and celebrate the heroic efforts of more than 4,400 members of the FDNY's Emergency Medical Service.
This is the 13th consecutive year that the Empire State Building has partnered with the FDNY to celebrate National EMS Week.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip