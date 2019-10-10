Eyewitness News anchor and reporter Joe Torres honored by NYPD Hispanic Society

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A member of the Eyewitness News family was honored Wednesday night as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.The NYPD's Hispanic Society gave our weekend anchor and mainstay reporter Joe Torres a Lifetime Achievement award.The group cited Joe for his dedicated service and continued ambition in journalism.Joe received the award during an event at police headquarters, and delivered the keynote speech.Torres hosts "Tiempo," a program that focuses on issues impacting Latinos.----------