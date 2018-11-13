NEW YORK (WABC) --One of the biggest news stories over the last 50 years covered by Eyewitness News was the murder of John Lennon.
On the evening of Monday, December 8, 1980, the musician and former member of the Beatles, was gunned down by Mark David Chapman in the archway of the Dakota, where Lennon lived with his wife, Yoko Ono, and his son.
The first media report of Lennon's death to a national audience happened on Channel 7 by Howard Cosell during Monday Night Football.
The next day, Eyewitness News produced a special report on Lennon's death and the outpouring of grief that followed in the city.
Watch part 2 of John Lennon's tribute:
Watch part 3 of John Lennon's tribute: