Eyewitness News employees honored by Disney at service dinner

Eyewitness News employees were honored by the Walt Disney Company for being on the job for decades.Among those celebrating Friday night in Midtown were Disney CEO Bob Iger, Mickey Mouse and many friends and colleagues including anchors Joe Torres, Sandra Bookman and Michelle Charlesworth, producer Steve Livingstone, evening media manager David Mulewski, editor Ish Meir and general manager Debra O'Connell.Congratulations!----------