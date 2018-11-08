COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News team promos from 1970s

Here's some of our favorite Eyewitness News team promos from the 1970s.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Eyewitness News turns 50 this month.

It may not seem unusual today, but at the time, the concept of Eyewitness News was unique. The idea was a likeable, but trustworthy team of anchors and reporters who brought the news to you, live, from where it happened.

WABC devoted a lot of time to building the idea of team - the people who you welcomed into your home every night.

To help celebrate 50 years of Eyewitness News, watch some of our favorite Eyewitness News team promos in the video player above.
