IN OUR BACKYARD

Face your fears at Halloween pop-up 'Nightmare Machine' in Brooklyn

From creepy clowns and cockroaches to alien abductions and ominous lighting, "Nightmare Machine" is a nine-room horror experience designed to be Instagram-worthy.

Domenick Candelieri
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pop-up exhibit in Brooklyn takes you into an alternate world of nightmares.

The team that brought you "Dream Machine" has transformed their space into a Halloween-inspired playground, featuring people's greatest phobias and freak-outs.

Some of the rooms are quite deceiving, like the aesthetically-pleasing roomful of majestic metallic streamers - little do visitors know there is a spooky surprise guest who awaits them.

Will you be able to face your fears?

The Nightmare Machine can be found at 93 N 9th St in Brooklyn. It opens Thursdays through Sundays, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.
