WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A pop-up exhibit in Brooklyn takes you into an alternate world of nightmares.
The team that brought you "Dream Machine" has transformed their space into a Halloween-inspired playground, featuring people's greatest phobias and freak-outs.
From creepy clowns and cockroaches to alien abductions and ominous lighting, "Nightmare Machine" is a nine-room horror experience designed to be Instagram-worthy.
Some of the rooms are quite deceiving, like the aesthetically-pleasing roomful of majestic metallic streamers - little do visitors know there is a spooky surprise guest who awaits them.
Will you be able to face your fears?
The Nightmare Machine can be found at 93 N 9th St in Brooklyn. It opens Thursdays through Sundays, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.