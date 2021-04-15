Community & Events

FDNY hosts 'Medal Day' ceremony to honor city's bravest

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The heroic work of New York's bravest was honored on Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the FDNY Medal Day Ceremony at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

Firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, fire marshals and officers were recognized for their courageous work.

RELATED | FDNY firefighter killed in line of duty in Afghanistan honored in Bronx
The wife and three young daughters of fallen Firefighter Christopher Slutman were on hand to see the plaque dedicated in his honor.



There was also a posthumous award for firefighter Daniel Foley, who saved two children from a fire in 2019, just 11 months before his untimely death.

"There is not a more deserving Firefighter to receive this posthumous recognition than Firefighter Foley, who was revered among his peers and the members of this department," said Andrew Ansbro, President of the FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association.

The ceremony was scheduled for June 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.


