Feed the Love: One Simple Wish

NEW YORK -- One Simple Wish brings national attention to the foster care system, brightening the lives of thousands of children by making their voices heard and connecting them with people who care.

Help spread joy to foster youth this holiday season. Without stepping foot into a mall or toy store, you can grant a foster child's holiday wish with One Simple Wish.

Grant a foster child's holiday wish through One Simple Wish.

