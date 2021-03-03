Find resources, organizations that support women

LOCAL

Here are local and national organizations that are working to support women in our community:The NYCLU advocates for all New Yorkers to have equal access to opportunities and the equal ability to participate in government decisions that affect them. This includes planning and development decisions, which historically have excluded or intentionally discriminated against Black, Indigenous, and Latinx New Yorkers. The NYCLU is incorporated under the laws of the State of New York, with its principal place of business in New York, New York.The ACLU of New Jersey works to defend liberty throughout the Garden State. They are involved in litigation and advocacy on behalf of individuals, and lobby on scores of bills in the state legislature and local councils. In addition, the ACLU is active in many public education and community organizing projects.The National Organization for Women advances laws, promotes women in politics, fights for reproductive justice and challenges discrimination and violence against women.The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and a force for change. The group is a cross-cultural alliance of women catalyzing partnerships and leveraging human and financial capital to achieve sustained economic security and justice for women and girls.New York Edge helps to bridge the opportunity gap among students in underinvested communities. NY Edge has opened seven labs that help with free childcare for working parents.The League of Women Voters of the City of New York, founded in 1919, is a non-partisan organization with the purpose of promoting informed and active citizen participation in government.Womenkind is a women-owned, independent brand-marketing agency with an expertise in marketing to women, a passion for female founders, a respect for women consumers, and an obsession for generating impactful ideas that drive brand growth.The Alliance for Women in Media is an organization for women, by women, committed to supporting women across all media segments, to expand networks, educate and celebrate accomplishments.1-800-799-72331-800-656-HOPE (4673)"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, game changers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. The stories will begin to air on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on March 8 and will culminate in a one-hour documentary that will air Saturday, March 13.