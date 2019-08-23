Community & Events

First Responder Friday: Kitten rescued from storm drain on Long Island

By
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Every Friday, we're saluting first responders who are making a difference in our communities. Our shoutout this week goes to Suffolk County Police.

Officers Joanna Westrack and Daniel Paiva responded to a 911 call reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday.

They arrived on Ontario Street and found the tabby kitten was all the way down at the bottom of the drain. Using a rope, they made a loop at the end and were able to get the kitten to step into it with his upper body, and they were able to pull him out.

The kitten was transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

After rescuing the 8-week old kitten, Officer Westrack is hoping to adopt!

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze

You can also email us by filling out the form below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssuffolk countyfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong storm causes wall collapse, power outages on Long Island
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner
Usher, Adam Lambert targeted in open house robbery scheme
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Passengers angry with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay
Show More
AccuWeather: Getting cooler and drier
Trooper on vacation at Jersey Shore saves swimmer
Razr Buzz: Motorola could bring back foldable phone
Hasbro to buy 'Peppa Pig' owner for $4B
Man wanted in string of attacks, hate crimes in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News