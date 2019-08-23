First Responder Friday: Kitten rescued from storm drain on Long Island

Officers Joanna Westrack and Daniel Paiva responded to a 911 call reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday.
They arrived on Ontario Street and found the tabby kitten was all the way down at the bottom of the drain. Using a rope, they made a loop at the end and were able to get the kitten to step into it with his upper body, and they were able to pull him out.
The kitten was transported to an animal hospital for treatment.
After rescuing the 8-week old kitten, Officer Westrack is hoping to adopt!
