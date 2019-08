First Responder Friday: Ocean City, NJ Police Officer James Crowley

Shout out to this #OCNJ Police Officer who stopped to help this elderly woman carry her groceries upstairs. Faith in humanity restored 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/J10OunLJxW — Karlie Crispin (@karcrisp4) July 29, 2019

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Every Friday we're saluting first responders who are making a difference in our communities. Our shoutout this week goes to an Ocean City, New Jersey police officer.Cheers to Officer James Crowley who stopped to help this 75-year-old woman carry her groceries upstairs.Thank you Karlie Crispin for capturing the video and allowing us to use it on Eyewitness News. Also, thanks for recognizing a good deed!Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need - - we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze You can also email us by filling out the form below.