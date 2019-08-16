First Responder Friday: Ocean City, NJ Police Officer James Crowley

Cheers to Officer James Crowley who stopped to help this 75-year-old woman carry her groceries upstairs.
Thank you Karlie Crispin for capturing the video and allowing us to use it on Eyewitness News. Also, thanks for recognizing a good deed!
Shout out to this #OCNJ Police Officer who stopped to help this elderly woman carry her groceries upstairs. Faith in humanity restored 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/J10OunLJxW— Karlie Crispin (@karcrisp4) July 29, 2019
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need - - we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze
You can also email us by filling out the form below.