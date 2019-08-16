Community & Events

First Responder Friday: Ocean City, NJ Police Officer James Crowley

(Karlie Crispin via Twitter)

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Every Friday we're saluting first responders who are making a difference in our communities. Our shoutout this week goes to an Ocean City, New Jersey police officer.

Cheers to Officer James Crowley who stopped to help this 75-year-old woman carry her groceries upstairs.

Thank you Karlie Crispin for capturing the video and allowing us to use it on Eyewitness News. Also, thanks for recognizing a good deed!



Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need - - we want to hear about it!

