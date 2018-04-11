COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Parkland school shooting victim Peter Wang posthumously honored in Brooklyn

CeFaan Kim has more on the Parkland shooting victim honored in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A Brooklyn-born victim of the Parkland school shooting massacre was honored in NYC on Wednesday afternoon.

Peter Wang, 15, was killed while holding the door open in his classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School so his classmates could escape a mass shooter last February.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams presented a posthumous "Hero of the Month" award and ceremonial wreath to the parents of NYPD Det. Wenjian Liu on Wang's family's behalf.

Detective Liu's father said Wang's loss hits close to home. His son was murdered along with his partner, Rafael Ramos, while sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn in 2014.

"The path of that bullet does not stop just because it stops the body of that individual. Emotionally it rips apart the anatomy of our community. And it continues to travel the emotional path of our lifetime," Adams said.

Wang was born in Brooklyn before moving to Florida a year and a half ago so he could join the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at the school.

Wang was wearing his JROTC uniform at the time of the shooting as he saved the lives of other students.

"Peter was a Brooklynite, an American and a true hero. It is my honor to salute Peter Wang by awarding him this citation for his selflessness and bravery which undoubtedly saved many lives," Adams said.

Wang dreamed of returning to New York one day to attend West Point, and the military academy has since posthumously admitted him to its class of 2025 in honor of his service and sacrifice.

Wang was buried in his uniform along with the Army Medal of Heroism.

