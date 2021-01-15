Community & Events

Former Rutgers football star to bring NJ community together with coffee

By
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A former New Jersey star football player is using coffee to bring the community together.

With all the construction going on in Woodbridge, like what's seen along Rahway Avenue, the town is making room for a new coffeehouse.

It's called the LeGrand Coffee House. Recognize the name? Or maybe you'll recognize the face.

MORE NEWS: Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week in the Garment District.



The coffeehouse is named after former Rutgers Football standout Eric LeGrand.

He's the boss and he's psyched about entering the coffee game.

"I had my first cup of coffee in August, from a roaster in New Jersey that everyone is swearing upon -- if you know Breaking Bad, they call him the Walter White of the coffee," LeGrand said.

LeGrand says he wasn't a big coffee drinker, but he noticed a lot of people he interacts with are.

"It all started with a bunch of texts with friends and a group message over the past spring and summer, always sipping our coffee and it gave the idea -- I've always loved cafes, I wasn't a big coffee drinker but the opportunity presented itself," LeGrand said.

He started with online sales that launched earlier this week, but the actual coffee house is coming. He's picked out a spot and says there are more announcements to come.

ALSO READ: Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine

EMBED More News Videos

What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.



In the nearly 11 years after his football injury that ended his playing career, LeGrand has become a community activist and role model that has served as inspiration to many.

His new venture so far is getting good reviews.

"My hometown has a huge place in my heart, they've always supported me and had my back through my injury and even before that and always supported me in everything I did, so I wanted my coffee house to bring my community together," LeGrand said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswoodbridgemiddlesex countyfootballrutgers universitycoffee
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash with police car sends SUV into home; Officer airlifted
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Suspect arrested in random subway hammer attack, breaking taxi window
Pence calls Harris to offer congratulations
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
FBI says over 200 identified in Capitol riots
Show More
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
NJ state employees ordered to work from home inauguration day
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
More TOP STORIES News