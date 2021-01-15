Former Rutgers football star to bring NJ community together with coffee

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9604893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week in the Garment District.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A former New Jersey star football player is using coffee to bring the community together.With all the construction going on in Woodbridge, like what's seen along Rahway Avenue, the town is making room for a new coffeehouse.It's called the LeGrand Coffee House. Recognize the name? Or maybe you'll recognize the face.The coffeehouse is named after former Rutgers Football standout Eric LeGrand.He's the boss and he's psyched about entering the coffee game."I had my first cup of coffee in August, from a roaster in New Jersey that everyone is swearing upon -- if you know Breaking Bad, they call him the Walter White of the coffee," LeGrand said.LeGrand says he wasn't a big coffee drinker, but he noticed a lot of people he interacts with are."It all started with a bunch of texts with friends and a group message over the past spring and summer, always sipping our coffee and it gave the idea -- I've always loved cafes, I wasn't a big coffee drinker but the opportunity presented itself," LeGrand said.He started with online sales that launched earlier this week, but the actual coffee house is coming. He's picked out a spot and says there are more announcements to come.In the nearly 11 years after his football injury that ended his playing career, LeGrand has become a community activist and role model that has served as inspiration to many.His new venture so far is getting good reviews."My hometown has a huge place in my heart, they've always supported me and had my back through my injury and even before that and always supported me in everything I did, so I wanted my coffee house to bring my community together," LeGrand said.