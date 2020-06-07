George Floyd

Former Vice President Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed he will meet with George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, according to a campaign aide.

Although Biden is not expected to attend the funeral service on Tuesday because of his Secret Service protection, he will still offer in-person condolences.

Biden will also record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, said the aide

According to the Fountain of Praise Church, other guests confirmed to be attending include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee; Rev. Al Sharpton; Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump; retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has committed to covering the funeral expenses; entertainers Slim Thug, Leela James, and Paul Wall; and U.S. Rep. Al Green.

The funeral was already announced to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Pearland Police Department, Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

Floyd will be buried directly next to his mother.



Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsocial distancingprotestchurchgeorge floydcemeteryfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Minneapolis officers charged: Cops have duty to intervene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
NY schools can hold outdoor graduations later this month
AccuWeather: Low humidity, with pleasant breeze and sunshine
NY 'bends curve' as regions enter new phases of reopening: Cuomo
Show More
Phase 1 to be 'very important day' in NYC's history, mayor says
Downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in NJ
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn
Video released of suspect who torched NYPD van
More TOP STORIES News